It seems since COVID has come and altered the state of the world, that the “Married at First Sight” experts are spending a lot less time with the couples as they navigate their journeys as husband and wife. And that’s a bit of a shame because some of these couples could have really benefited from the additional insight. Thankfully, during last night’s episode, all of them sat down individually with the experts, Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper to hash some things out. And the insight was spot on. Let’s get into it on the following pages.

Ryan and Dr. Pepper

Chile…I still don’t know a thing about Ryan. Homeboy always seems like he’s delivering a sales pitch. The first thing he did with Dr. Pepper is tell her how great things were in his marriage–not knowing that his wife is sexually frustrated and even apprehensive about sharing her real feelings with him.

As much as Clara and Ryan claim they get along, they really haven’t talked about the big stuff, including how they’re going to raise their future children with a mix of religious foundation and freedom to choose.

I was happy Dr. Pepper asked Ryan how Clara felt about the lack of sex in their relationship because it seemed like it was something he never even considered. Furthermore, when he got home and asked Clara about it, he still didn’t open up or give her anything in terms of what she might be able to look forward to in the future.