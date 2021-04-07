MadameNoire Featured Video

Recently, Sheryl Underwood claimed that since their blow up on “The Talk,” where Sharon Osbourne tried to defend Piers Morgan against claims of racism, she had not spoken to the ousted “The Talk” co-host.

But that directly conflicted with what Osbourne told Kevin Frazier during her interview with Entertainment Tonight.

So we were left wondering what was the truth…if you cared at all. There are those of us who have washed our hands of Osbourne and it doesn’t matter what she says or does along the way.

Well, shortly after Underwood made these claims on her podcast, Osbourne released a series of text messages to The Daily Mail as proof that she did reach out.

In one them, sent on March 12, she writes: “Sheryl, My heart is heavy and I’m deeply saddened by the events that transpired on Wednesday. I don’t want to lose my true friend over this. Im sorry for telling you to f*ck off during the break. I’m sorry for accusing you of fake crying while we were live on air and I’m sorry for losing my temper with you.”

She apologized again and ended the message extending her love and respect.

Screenshots of the messages were obtained by The Neighborhood Talk.

Osbourne said in addition to the texts, she apologized in person in Underwood’s dressing room.

In speaking with The Daily Mail, Osbourne said, “Why are you saying I never apologized Sheryl? What are you trying to do me? Why are you trying to destroy my reputation? Just be honest. Tell me.”

Perhaps Underwood has Ms. Osbourne blocked. Or maybe Osbourne put the name Sheryl in her phone and sent these messages to her damn self. We can’t call it. Whatever is happening here, it’s clear that their friendship is not as strong as the both of them claimed it was. But we can’t say we’re really surprised by that either.