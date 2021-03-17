MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s no secret that Sharon Osbourne is in some trouble. Not only did she show her entire a$$ on “The Talk,” in an attempt to defend her friend Piers Morgan, since that day additional allegations of racism (against Blacks and Asians) and homophobia have surfaced. Former co-host Holly Robinson Peete said Osbourne claimed she was “too ghetto” to host the show—along with Leah Remini. There are claims that she

Page Six reports that Remini alleged Osbourne referred to Sara Gilbert, a lesbian, as a p*ssy licker and called former co-host Julie Chen, who is Chinese heritage, “slanty eyes” and “wonton.”

Suffice to say Sharon is down bad.

And in typical white woman fashion, despite being the person creating a hostile work environment for her coworkers for years, Osbourne is now playing the victim.

She recently sat down for an interview with Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight and explained that she was blindsided by Sheryl Underwood’s line of questioning. And the whole thing felt like a betrayal based on a pact she and her co-hosts made with one another.

Osbourne explained that in February, another co-host Carrie Ann Inaba asked Elaine Welteroth about the N word and why Black people could say it but others could not. Elaine was upset by the questioning, Carrie Ann started to cry and the hosts all agreed never to surprise one another with questions if they believed the other host had not been prepped.

“We said we will never put ourselves in this situation again where we set each other up. So we all agreed as women, got your back.”

Osbourne said when she said what she had to say about Piers and Sheryl started asking her questions and Elaine started asking her questions, she thought, “I’ve been set up.” And I went like, “How dare you all do this to me? I’m your sacrificial lamb.”

Osbourne said she tried to talk to Underwood during the break. She refused and Osbourne said she lost it even further.

According to her, since that time she’s put her frustration about the situation to the side. Osbourne said, “I love Sheryl. I’ve apologized to Sheryl. She’s not gotten back and I can understand Sheryl needs her time.”

Osbourne acknowledged that she got too personal with Sheryl and should have never said anything about her tears. “I should never have dismissed her feelings on national tv, ever. But I said it and I have to own it. And I was so angry. I cannot begin to tell you. Not with Sheryl, not with Elaine but with a company that I worked at for 11 years.”

Osbourne concluded the interview saying she doesn’t know whether she even wants to go back because she doesn’t know if she’s wanted there.

You can watch the full interview in the video below.

Now, it would have been in Entertainment Tonight’s best interest to speak to Sheryl Underwood, perhaps Elaine Welteroth and Holly Robinson Peete. What could this story have been if they’d given a platform to the Black women who’ve been the victims of Osbourne’s vitriol for the several years? Instead, a white woman was centered and allowed to speak without criticism or critique. Even if the other allegations of her racism are false, we all witnessed her interaction with Sheryl—and that was enough to warrant a platform for Underwood to be heard.

But that didn’t happen.

And not only was Osbourne given a platform, Frazier, the man who interviewed her, hopped on social media to ask other Black women to take part in educating her.

On Instagram, Frazier wrote:

“At some point we all have to reach a point where we can sit together and have tough conversations about race. I don’t know what happens next for @SharonOsbourne but I do know, it is time for a meaningful conversation, a learning moment. She is ready. Let’s not waste this opportunity to move the narrative forward. Let’s get @chrisbharrison, let’s get @michaelericdyson, #meghanmarkle, Sharon, @amandaseales, @sherylunderwood @hollyrpeete y’all suggest some names and have a summit. Let’s move FORWARD!”

I don’t know how Frazier thought this would be received. But as you might imagine, it didn’t go over well with Amanda Seales.

Immediately, under his comment, Seales wrote: “How bout you put your energy into providing a safe space for those on the show who have been terrorized by her rampant racism/classism/xenophobia. Y’all STAY CAPIN FOR THESE KARENS!..You must be outta yo g*td*mn mind.”

Later, in a series of Instagram stories, Seales said:

“[Frazier] decided to tag myself, Holly Robinson Peete and Sheryl Underwood in an effort to have a kumbaya teaching moment for this trash a$$ woman who doesn’t even feel like she needs to abide by the basic laws of civility, let alone in a professional setting. And I’m wondering why do so many brothas, particularly in this entertainment business, feel the need to lay they coat down across troubled waters to help these white folks, who don’t give a f*ck about us, make it to the other side? First of all, it is not the responsibility of Black to educate white folks on how they can not be trash ass folks. They f*ckin made up racism, why the f*ck we gotta teach you how to not be racist. To expect us to do that and as a Black person try to rally up Black folks into that space is one, just foolish, and not respectful of our time and of our energy. And on another level, completely devoid of any consideration for the fact that Sheryl and Holly have been at the brunt of this woman’s racist b*llsh*t. So basically, you’re asking victims to come and have a nice little sit down with their attacker so this b*tch can feel better? No, we are not on the rehabilitate white people train. That is not what our energy is for. There is no stimulus check for our time. There are real issues going on our here. There is a whole political system and infrastructure based on racism and y’all got us f*cked up if you think that it is of our priority to put any energy into helping save the public character of this British woman. She ain’t even from here. She don’t even go here.”

You can watch Seales’ full comments in the video below.

Well, there you have it.

The only thing we have for Sharon at this point are walking papers. Issa a wrap. Black women all over the nation have Sharon Osbourne’s on their job, who spew venom and then play innocent. And we’re tired. She, and any other white woman behaving like her, can go.