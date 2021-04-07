Whether quarantine and mask-wearing have had all your lipstick and lip glosses at the back of your makeup drawer, or you’ve still been rocking your favorite shades regardless of the pandemic, everyone wants full and hydrated-looking lips. With that in mind, one of Soap & Glory’s newest launches aims to help give your lips that coveted look.

According to the brand’s press release, the Sexy Mother Pucker Fill Seeker Plumping & Rejuvenating Lip Serum ($14.99) is supposed to help you achieve fuller and plumper lips almost instantly thanks to its key ingredients which include tremella mushrooms (a natural alternative to hyaluronic acid that boosts hydration), ice wine extract (nourishment for the lips that helps keep them smooth), and vitamin E (a skin conditioning agent).

Now personally, I tried this product out for several different uses. Admittedly, I’d say that my lips are already pretty full to begin with — so while using the serum I mainly considered how much it made my lips look plump and juicy in a well-rounded way by filling out any natural creases in them. Also, I wanted to see how well of a job it did at conditioning and softening.

The formula goes on as a clear satin to matte finish on the lips — and in terms of the stinging sensation this product causes, I would recommend that anyone with any sensitivities on the skin in that area, cuts, or chapped lips be wary since it does pack quite a punch.

Regarding the results, my lips were definitely softer — and I often used the serum as a way to give them a “preparation boost” for the next day with some lip balm on top as a part of my nighttime routine. When used under lipsticks and lip glosses I found that the clear and dried down formula really paired well with other products since it didn’t interfere with any different color and/or formulas I would put on top of it. Also, it filled out some of the lines and creasing that were naturally in my lips which made them look rounded and “poppin,” — especially under lip gloss.

Overall, the results were temporary — which was expected — and if you’d like them to last during a day out for example I’d recommend applying the serum twice and reapplying your other lip products on top each time. I personally enjoyed it more as a nighttime serum for my lips — so for that, I’d definitely recommend it.

Find Soap & Glory’s Sexy Mother Pucker Fill Seeker Plumping & Rejuvenating Lip Serum only at Ulta.