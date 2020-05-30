Naomi Campbell Keeps Her Self-Esteem High During Quarantine By Doing This

While in quarantine, makeup lovers haven’t had much of an opportunity to play in their palettes. But supermodel Naomi Campbell makes it a priority to beautify herself every day while staying safe at home. Besides following a rigorous disinfecting routine, she also keeps up a daily beauty routine.

“I wear lipstick everyday,” she told Elle Magazine. “I wear lipstick or one of the lip pencils, every single day.”

Campbell said that wearing a lippie on a daily basis gives her the boost she needs, even when she is working out.

“It makes me feel good about myself and even for a workout I’m wearing it. I have to tell you, I do when I go work out in the gym with my trainer, I probably wouldn’t remember to put on my lips, but now that I’m at home, it makes me feel good to put on my lipstick. I want to put on lipstick when I work out.”

The 50-year-old beauty said it’s essential for us to make ourselves feel good during such a stressful time.

“It feels good and makes me feel good. It’s good for self-esteem,” she continued. “We all need to look for anything that makes us feel good during this time. Positivity, enthusiasm, and during challenging times, they always say women turn to lipstick.”

One thing she doesn’t play about is her hygiene. Before the pandemic even hit us, she went viral for the cleaning ritual she performs when she flies. During the pandemic she said she doesn’t leave her house without doing specific things.

That’s just an automatic. Get up. Hit the floor. Pray,” Campbell said to The Love Magazine editor Camilla Lowther on Instagram Live. “I can’t leave the house without showering. [There’s] lots of things that I … can’t leave the house without — when I can leave the house.”