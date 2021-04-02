MadameNoire Featured Video

Following accusations by a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by him at a party last year in June, new reports state that Migos rapper Takeoff will not be facing any charges.

As shared by TMZ earlier today, the L.A. County District Attorney’s office told the outlet that it’s declined to take legal action against the rapper over the incident “due to insufficient evidence.”

If you recall, the “Jane Doe” alleging the assault went down claimed that at a party the two attending in June 2020, Takeoff offered her marijuana to smoke and chatted with her before he made sexual advances that she declined. Afterward, she said that night the rapper ending up following her upstairs and later raped her.

When news broke of the allegations that August, an attorney for the then 23-year-old plaintiff told The L.A. Times on her behalf, “She’s terrified.” Speaking on the case she and the unidentified woman brought to light, the attorney continued, “There’s a significant disparity in wealth and power. He’s a famous artist, he had security, there were weapons on the premises. She is someone who doesn’t have those resources and is also concerned about safety and retaliation. That adds an extra element in a case like this when he’s rich and powerful.”

At that same time, the rapper’s lawyer Drew Findling said on behalf of his client in a statement to TMZ that, “We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence. What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false… Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations.”

In his latest statement to the outlet, Findling noted that his team spent many hours looking into the case before coming to the same conclusion the prosecutors at the Attorney’s office did. He told TMZ directly, “The allegations were patently and provably false.”

For the record, while there are no criminal charges against Takeoff regarding the case anymore, he still facing a civil lawsuit against the woman involved.