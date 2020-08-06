Migos Rapper Takeoff Accused Of Rape

Source: Prince Williams / Getty
Migos rapper Takeoff has been named in a civil lawsuit, in which he is accused of raping a woman at a party, the Los Angeles Times reports. The plaintiff, who attended the June party as a guest of Migos deejay, DJ Durel, alleges that earlier in the party, Takeoff offered her marijuana and struck up a conversation. During the exchange, she alleges that he made sexual advances, which she declined. The two crossed paths later on at the party in a stairwell, which is when Takeoff allegedly followed her upstairs to a bedroom and raped her.
The plaintiff filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department and underwent a medical examination on June 23, the day that the alleged assault took place. So far, criminal charges have not been filed in connection to her complaint.
“She’s terrified,” the plaintiff’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, told the Times. “There’s a significant disparity in wealth and power. He’s a famous artist, he had security, there were weapons on the premises. She is someone who doesn’t have those resources and is also concerned about safety and retaliation. That adds an extra element in a case like this when he’s rich and powerful.”
Although the suit, which includes allegations of sexual battery, assault and gender violence, will seek unspecified damages, Rahmani claims that it was filed with the intention of speeding up the criminal case
“I don’t want to disparage law enforcement, but I’ve never seen a case handled like this,” Rahmani said. “It’s been a very drawn-out investigation and not much has been done. I’m hoping that after beginning discovery in this suit, other witnesses will come forward. We’re committed to supporting the criminal investigation, but the time for waiting for LAPD has passed.”
Wednesday, Takeoff’s attorney, Drew Findling, denied all allegations of rape on behalf of the recording artist, whose birth name is, Kirshnik Khari Ball.
“We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence. What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence,” Findling said in a statement released to TMZ. “Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations.”
