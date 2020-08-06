Migos Rapper Takeoff Accused Of Rape

Migos rapper Takeoff has been named in a civil lawsuit, in which he is accused of raping a woman at a party, the Los Angeles Times reports. The plaintiff, who attended the June party as a guest of Migos deejay, DJ Durel, alleges that earlier in the party, Takeoff offered her marijuana and struck up a conversation. During the exchange, she alleges that he made sexual advances, which she declined. The two crossed paths later on at the party in a stairwell, which is when Takeoff allegedly followed her upstairs to a bedroom and raped her.

The plaintiff filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department and underwent a medical examination on June 23, the day that the alleged assault took place. So far, criminal charges have not been filed in connection to her complaint.

“She’s terrified,” the plaintiff’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, told the Times. “There’s a significant disparity in wealth and power. He’s a famous artist, he had security, there were weapons on the premises. She is someone who doesn’t have those resources and is also concerned about safety and retaliation. That adds an extra element in a case like this when he’s rich and powerful.”

Although the suit, which includes allegations of sexual battery, assault and gender violence, will seek unspecified damages, Rahmani claims that it was filed with the intention of speeding up the criminal case