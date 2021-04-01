I thought it was really interesting to frame the show around the conversation of dogs. It’s amazing how the women’s relationship with their animals and how the men either embrace, fight against, or totally disregard the dog entirely says quite a bit about the relationship in general. Ryan’s trying to bond with Miska, Clara’s dog, but she doesn’t know if he’s putting in the same amount of effort with her. Erik is trying to control and change Rocky, in a way that’s strikingly similar to what it seems he’s trying to do with Virginia, even though he swears he doesn’t want her to change. Vincent is all in with Cookie just like he is with Briana. And Chris…well, you already know.

We’ll talk about the dogs and then some on the following pages.