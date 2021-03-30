MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’ve been keeping up with The Real Housewives of Atlanta this season, you’d know that Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora haven’t managed to get along so far. That being said, Sidora’s latest revelation suggests that the womens’ pretty back and forth has recently gone a step too far.

If you recall, in the latest episode of RHOA viewers watched the beginning of the cast’s second girl’s trip of the season which took place in New Orleans and was planned by Sidora. When it was time to disperse the room keys — an activity that’s been historically contentious since everyone always wants the best room their vacation dwelling has to offer — Sidora tried to make things fun by suggesting the ladies participate in a twerking competition to battle it out.

Clearly not being in the mood to drop it low — and being in the presence of her young daughter who she’d brought along on the trip — Moore abruptly told Sidora that she wouldn’t be “degrading” herself by participating in the twerk contest and demanded she be given her room key so she and her daughter could leave the other ladies to it.

Speaking on Moore’s reaction in her confessional, Sidora shadily said, “What’s the problem? Girl, you paid for that booty, bounce it.”

Longtime viewers of RHOA would know that the authenticity of Moore’s behind has been a topic of conversation for other cast members on the show essentially since the Miss USA winner joined the cast back in 2012. Even though Moore has extensively denied having any work done to enhance her rear end, jabs have continuously been made about it throughout the years from Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams, and Sidora on camera this season alone.

All that being said, following Sidora’s comment on Sunday’s night episode, Moore tweeted that Sidora “needs to pay for a tummy tuck” with a photo of the latter from the show.

While speaking about the uterine condition she was diagnosed with in 2020 called adenomyosis — which can have an effect on the way she looks at times — Sidora recently told Page Six that, “What I’m dealing with as a woman, as a mother … this is serious for me.”

As a condition where endometrial tissue grows inside of the uterine wall, studies show that about 1-10 women suffer from its symptoms — which can range from “heavy prolonged menstrual bleeding, severe menstrual cramps, abdominal pressure and bloating” as per Web MD. As she discussed why she thought speaking about Moore’s rear end wasn’t comparable to her co-star taking a shot at her appearance in the photo, Sidora continued, “It’s one thing to talk about what we go through as woman versus someone who’s unnatural and gets butt shots.”

As she additionally explained to the outlet, being “in the house gaining a nice amount of quarantine weight” and undergoing three surgeries on her Achilles tendon has made things “tough” — and she added that the day the shot was taken “wasn’t a good day” for her.

Since one doctor told her she might need to have a hysterectomy in order to alleviate her symptoms, Sidora said she wants “to be careful before I have another surgery” and that she plans to get a second opinion from Married to Medicine’s Dr. Jackie Walters.