Over the weekend, we reported that Sharon Osbourne had been ousted from her gig on daytime television at “The Talk.”

Her dismissal came after her defense of Piers Morgan and his comments against Meghan Markle. As we reported earlier, when Sheryl Underwood confronted Osbourne about her support of him, the two ended up discussing why saw Morgan as a racist. Things got particularly intense when Osbourne tried to defend herself against claims of racism. The way she spoke to Underwood was condescending and problematic as she sought to deny her emotions about racism as a Black woman.

All bad.

After a two week hiatus and an internal investigation that unearthed additional claims of racism, CBS determined that Osbourne’s actions did not align with the show and she would no longer be a part of the show.

In the days since her dismissal, there have been claims that Osbourne would be offered a $10 million payout in order to leave the show.

But the network has since come forward to deny those claims. During an interview with Metro.co.uk, a spokesperson from CBS said about the payout, “False, inaccurate or untrue. Take your pick.”

There you have it, short and sweet.

“The Talk” will return from their hiatus on April 12.