MadameNoire Featured Video

Sometimes, you really just want a non-greasy, lightweight moisturizer that keeps your hair hydrated but doesn’t weigh it down. While hair butters and other creams most certainly have their place in hair care routines, they’re not the best source of hydration to use when you are trying to create styles that require curls to be springy and voluminous. When volume is the goal, leave-in conditioners are the way to go. Of course, not all leave-in conditioners are created equally. Some leave-ins will leave your hair dry and brittle after just a couple of hours. That’s not the case for Inahsi Naturals‘ Aloe Hibiscus Leave-In & Detangler.

What it is

The Aloe Hibiscus Leave-In & Detangler is a lightweight moisturizer that conditions the hair while simultaneously detangling entwined curls. Its aloe vera-infused formula provides great slip and lasting nourishment for dry curls. It also serves as a heat protectant.

What’s inside

The Aloe Hibiscus Leave-In & Detangler is packed with hydrating and nourishing heavy-hitters like coconut oil, avocado oil, castor oil, panthenol, aloe vera, marshmallow root extract, and more.

How to use it

Like most leave-in conditioners, the Aloe Hibiscus Leave-In Detangler can be applied to damp hair after a wash or to dry hair as a way to refresh and add moisture between washes. To keep hair hydrated for longer, follow up with a light oil to seal in the hydration. According to Inahsi Naturals founder Rhonda Marshall, this leave-in conditioner can be best used for styles such as bantu knots, flexi rod sets, twist outs, and braid outs.

Final thoughts

I used the Aloe Hibiscus Leave-In & Detangler to moisturize my hair and my daughter’s hair over the course of a few days. While I can’t speak to its detangling properties because our hair was already detangled, I can say that it definitely left our hair soft, manageable, and moisturized. As directed, I followed up the application with avocado oil to seal in the moisture. I tested this product on my daughter’s hair in addition to my own because we have different hair textures and while my hair is willing to cooperate with a wider variety of moisturizers, very few leave-ins keep my daughter’s hair hydrated for a reasonable amount of time. Additionally, I appreciated the fact that this product did not leave white build-up in our hair, which is often the case when you use a moisturizing product multiple times between washes. If you’re looking for a lightweight leave-in that doesn’t leave a ton of build-up, check out Inahsi Naturals.