MadameNoire Featured Video

Buy Black Friday is a MadameNoire series that highlights the products and services of Black women-owned businesses.

There were many things that surprised me about having a daughter, but two of the things I was not prepared for was how ridiculously dry her hair got once she became a toddler and how much she hated wash day.

Both issues served as a motivator when I created Winnie and Co. It’s a line of handcrafted vegan hair goods for babies, toddlers, and children. Our products are made with natural, vegan ingredients that are carefully formulated to assist with moisture preservation and length retention in children with chronically dry hair. In addition to supporting hair growth and lasting hydration, they are also designed to make implementing and following a healthy hair care regimen easier for busy moms.

Winnie and Co.’s premier product is the Avocado + Cucumber 2-In-1 Cleansing Conditioner, and it was released first for a few reasons. I realized that shampooing my daughter’s chronically dry hair every week was only making the problem worse — even though I was using a sulfate-free shampoo. Even the shampoos that were advertised as having moisturizing properties were stripping her hair. I literally followed her around with a spray bottle filled with water and moisturized and sealed her hair multiple times each week to no avail. I knew that co-washing was the answer, but many of the conditioners that we tried left a horrible white build-up.

The second reason was that as a toddler mom, wash day had become daunting because, as I previously mentioned, my daughter is not a fan of getting her hair washed. As a result, there were many essential components of a basic healthy hair care routine, such as conditioning and deep conditioning, that we were missing due to her wash day hysterics.

The Avocado + Cucumber 2-In-1 Cleansing Conditioner solved all of those problems for me and it is doing the same for other moms as well. It effectively removes dirt and build-up from the hair while simultaneously conditioning and adding moisture. It also serves as a detangler, which means that you can cleanse, condition, and hydrate the hair in five minutes or less. An added bonus is that it’s tear-free, which is a must-have for any parent, but it’s particularly important when you have a child who puts up a fight on wash day.

My daughter’s hair responded so well to the Cleansing Conditioner that dry, brittle hair is a thing of the past. If my story sounds anything like yours and you’re doing all that you know to do to care for your child’s hair but dryness and breakage only persist, consider giving Winnie and Co. a try.

The method behind the magic is our relentless pursuit and inclusion of high-quality, natural ingredients. Nothing more. Nothing less.

To learn more, visit us at Winnie and Co. You can also follow us on Instagram and like us on Facebook.