Want To Know What A $70,000 Birthday Party For A 1-Year-Old Looks Like? See The Celebration Yung Miami Threw For Her Daughter

Rapper Yung Miami of the City Girls recently celebrated her beautiful daughter Summer Miami turning one. She marked the occasion by throwing the child a first birthday party, and as she revealed on Twitter on Tuesday, it was a very expensive affair.

The 26-year-old mother of two shared that she spent $70,000 on the event. She put that out there while defending her luxurious lifestyle from detractors, saying, “Wtf is 10-18k on a bag that ain’t sh-t” she wrote. “summer birthday party was 70k.”

Considering the rest of her tweets, including about Summer’s father, her ex Southside, she may not have even been the one to have forked over such a large amount for the party.

“Baby daddy stay putting me on jets taking me shopping spending whatever on me it’s never a limit ion do consignment or used items!” she tweeted. “Y’all must’ve got me confused with the next b—h”!

If you’re wondering what $70K looks like in a child’s birthday party, it includes some extravagant decor. There were pink butterfly chairs, swings, “SUMMER” in huge letters, a customized ball pit, coloring stations for the kids, plenty of sweets (including a cake with edible flowers inside of it), a barrage of balloons, a spray paint station for custom gear, and performers dressed as butterflies on stilts. And there were also theme park inspired rides, as well as a bounce house, trampoline bungee and more. As for one of probably many pricey gifts, the birthday girl was gifted a baby Lamborghini to ride around the house in.

Granted, that baby probably had no idea all that was going on around her, but we’re sure there will be enough footage for her to look back on and appreciate (though we have a feeling every birthday for Summer will be grand each one may outshine the last).

Whether the party cost $70 or $70,000 we can respect the enthusiasm behind wanting to go all out for the tot. We all don’t have the same bills out here, so if you got it and can afford to do it, go big or go home!