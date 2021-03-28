MadameNoire Featured Video

A former Bad Girls Club star has been fatally shot. According to The Wrap, Deshayla Harris, seen on the 17th season of the Oxygen reality show, was killed in one of three shootings that happened on March 26, 2021 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. A news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department stated that 29-year-old Harris was an innocent bystander in the second of the three shootings.

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the first of the three shootings: Ahmon Adams, 22, Devon Dorsey Jr., 20 and Nyquez Baker, 18. They have been charged with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm, the news release noted. Harris and a 25-year-old man named Donovan Lynch were the only two who were fatally shot during the night of shootings that also left eight other people injured, police stated.

Her Bad Girls Club co-star Keyaira “Key” Hamilton posted a loving tribute to Harris after her death.

No matter how much I refused to talk to you…you never took no for an answer you popped up to my show just to prove fixing our friendship meant something to you 🥲 hardest part about losing you is I never fully forgave you 😫😔 I literally let that TV shit stand between us building a connection outside of tv 😔🥲🥲🥲 you didn’t deserve this man this shit jus don’t feel real ….I’m sick affffff 🥲🥲 rest easy Babygirl @missshaybae thank you for always pushing me and supporting me no matter where we were in our friendship…watch over me https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-o3iY1IVcU

Hamilton went on to share another post sharing her sadness over Harris, who encouraged her to pursue her music career, passing away on a day that she had a performance.

While on the show’s last season, Harris was dubbed the “Firecracker Fashionista.”