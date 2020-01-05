Did Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Get Married This Weekend?

Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been all smiles since meeting Los Angeles sportscaster Mike Hill. After dating for 14 months, they got engaged in July of last year during the grand opening of Bailey’s The Bailey WineCeller. They were reportedly going to tie the knot in October of this year but by the looks of some recent photos, they may have moved their wedding date up.

A picture has surfaced of Bailey in a wedding dress standing next to Hill in tuxedo while people seem to be filming them in New York City. They haven’t revealed if they are married or of these photos are for a wedding-related photoshoot.

This will be the second marriage for Hill and Bailey. The Real Housewives of Atlanta showed the rocky start and demise of Bailey’s marriage to Peter Thomas, which lasted from 2010 to 2017. Hill has two daughters from his previous marriage, 17-year-old Kayla and and 19-year-old Ashlee. Bailey has a daughter, 19-year-old Noelle, with actor Leon Robinson.

Before he even proposed, Hill made it clear that she wanted to marry Hill.

“I want to marry Mike. I love Mike. He’s my soulmate,” she told People Magazine in December of 2018. “We talk about getting married all the time. I’m hoping a proposal will happen soon, if not before the end of this year, then hopefully next. I’ve certainly been dropping enough hints! But God has a plan, so I’m just letting it go…You know, we’ve both been married before, so marriage is something we both understand,” she added. “We’re not jumping into this blind. We both have kids and we both love each other very much. We know marriage is the next step.”