Over the weekend, we reported that Kenya Duke had filed for a divorce from comedian Gary Owen. After over two decades of marriage, the news came as a shock. They had always seemed happy together and in the images that are still on her Instagram page, they appeared as couple in love.

But we all know that looks can be deceiving.

And in an Instagram post that she has since deleted, Duke shed some light on the reason she wanted to end their marriage in the first place. And as you can imagine, it wasn’t nothing nice.

The graphic post itself reads:

“Dallas, TX—I have all your info. I am going to deal with you in a minute, I am a little busy now. You can have him but you can’t disrespect me and my kids in the process. @GaryOwenComedy let her know a storm is coming.”

Then in the caption, Duke writes:

“Tried to be quiet out of respect for my kids but @claudiajordan has me on one this morning. 23 years together. Gary didn’t have sh*t but a raggedy pick up and good credit, no place to live. Dallas, TX your old a$$ should know better. Married–not separated—married. @GaryOwenComedy all the energy you spent lying, acting and creating a fake narrative for these bitches that want to be me, you could have done it with a veggie burger and a glass of fake filtered water. #whitewomenarenotinvolved #notclaudia #claudiasfriend #draggingmebackto98th/MacArthur street mindset. [face palm emoji] I’ve worked so hard and come so far, I bought a package of 5 therapy sessions but [they] don’t start until the 29th. Happy Monday.”

Before she deleted the post, The Shade Room grabbed a screenshot. Check it out below.

Again, the post has been deleted but it’s clear another woman was involved and Ms. Kenya is not happy about it.