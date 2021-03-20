MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedian Gary Owen and his wife, Kenya Duke, are headed for divorce. According to TMZ, Duke filed for divorce in the Los Angeles Superior Court. They’ve been married for almost 18 years and share two children together along with Duke’s son from a previous relationship.

Neither party has spoken up regarding their marital woes or current relationship status; however, there have been rumors regarding infidelity. Gossip of the City shared a screenshot on social media of a direct message sent to Duke where someone claimed they saw her husband asking another woman for her number. They also claimed to have a “a video of him asking a girl for her phone number.” There was no response from Duke in the screenshot.

Duke hasn’t posted Owen on her Instagram since July 2020 when she gave him a touching birthday tribute.

“You have been the best gift and role model to our family,” she captioned a photo of Owen. “You always bring the love followed by your entourage of laughter, silly, f*** it, a good time and no boundary…and we love it! I am wishing you many, many more birthdays. I love you more than you will ever know and grateful to be on this journey with you and the kids.”

They let us into their lives when Owen had his own BET reality show back in 2016, The Gary Owen Show. They also appeared on Wife Swap back in 2020 along with his Think Like A Man co-star Michael Ealy and his wife Khatira. Owen joked on Instagram that Duke was mesmerized by the temporary experience.

“Hawaii was fun,” he wrote under a photo of both couples during the swap. “Spent a week with @lifeandbread on wife swap. Had to return her to @themichaelealy last night. She seemed a little too happy to be back. My wife on the other hand has been very quiet since she came back. #WifeSwap #DoinWhatIDo #GetSome.”