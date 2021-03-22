MadameNoire Featured Video

As if we needed another reason to swoon over Zhuri James, the 6-year-old unknowingly served major healthy hair goals last week. In a boomerang shared by her proud mom, Savannah James, the short clip gave followers a look at her daughter’s healthy, waist-length hair. Savannah captioned it, “Spring trim time.”

James also announced that she’d be sharing the products and tools she uses to help maintain her child’s healthy locks writing, “Products soon come.” Shortly afterward, she uploaded a post of the results of her seasonal trim adding, “Post trim by yours truly.”

This isn’t the first time Zhuri showed off her tresses online. In February 2020, on the child’s YouTube channel, a tutorial was shared of how her mom achieves fun natural hairstyles on her hair.

James spilled the tea on which method she uses to moisturize her tiny tot’s locks and why. According to the proud mother of three, she lives by the LOC (leave-in conditioner/liquid, oil, and cream) method. She usually keeps Zhuri’s hair in protective styles, like braids, to save time and prevent constant manipulation. Once she takes out Zhuri’s braids, she washes, deep conditions and puts braids back in or opts for low-maintenance and low-tension styles like space buns.

Zhuri offers tons of other adorable content on her YouTube channel, All Things Zhuri. A description for the channel’s trailer said, “The youngest member of the James crew now has her very own YouTube channel — follow along! Subscribe today!! For cuteness, recipes, DIY, activities, family adventures, pranks, tutorials and more!”

To date, Zhuri has made smoothies, created DIY flower crowns, made “no bake snacks” with her dad, NBA superstar Lebron James, potted plants, painted canvas, went to Skyzone with her brothers, Bronny and Bryce, and done yoga on her channel. Her most recent video followed the rising personality as she interviewed designers and hosted a fashion show for a collaboration between Harlem Fashion Row and Janie and Jack.