Lizzo Ditches The Wigs And Sew-Ins For A Silk Press, Shows Off Her Thick Natural Hair

Lizzo is never one to shy away from the avant-garde when it comes to performance, fashion, beauty and her hair choices, but it’s a nice change when you see the star more stripped down.

The 31-year-old, who won three Grammys at the top of the week, left behind her looks from the big event, including the big hair, and showed off her natural hair for followers on Instagram. The beauty took to her Stories on Tuesday to showcase her own hair, laid in a lovely way by stylist Metowi Willingham. The star looked and seemingly felt “Good As Hell” as the stylist played in her hair, down to her chest, doing a silk press and leaving her locks in loose curls. There were no sew-ins, wigs — whatever, present.

Who doesn’t love healthy, thick hair? While the beauty may have an impressive head of her own hair to work with, she admitted in the past that she’s not that comfortable with it and she’s trying to be. It’s a goal for the star, who most people know is all about self-love.

“The final frontier for me is the wigs and the weaves – my natural hair, my natural state truly,” she shared with The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. “I’m working on it. It’s a struggle. We’re not there yet. There’s no top of the mountain for self-love. It’s a journey that continues forever, so I think it’s a part of it. You gotta love that part. That’s the juiciest part of you though.”

But she has used her own natural hair to create some of her fun red carpet styles, including at the BET Awards last summer. She’s hoping to be comfortable letting her natural hair be free more often than not sooner than later.

“Loving who you are should start in the buff. You should essentially, by the end of your self-love journey, be completely in love with who you are with no make-up, no extra hair, no styling, no corsetry. That’s my opinion for my life – I don’t think anybody should have to subscribe to that,” she said. “But I feel like if I can love that person, then anything else is possible within the spectrum of self-love. My skin, my face, no make-up – that’s fine.”

Natural or not though, Lizzo is all about playing with hair. Hit the flip for some of her standout looks, starting with these two: