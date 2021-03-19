For many women, your wedding day is the one day where you want to bend or break the rules a little bit. You may find yourself wanting to make a statement in your attire, your hair, and in the accessories.

If you’re one of these women, you may find the perfect earrings for your special day from Vintage Royalty, a Black owned business featuring handmade wedding jewelry crafted by Meena Osei-Kuffou.

Vintage Royalty is an e-commerce site which launched just last year, after Osei-Kuffou spent 12 years bringing her dream of a vintage jewelry line to fruition.

“The Vintage Royalty, started in my bedroom, days after returning home from college graduation. The inspiration being that I would create vintage inspired jewelry, handmade by me.”

Each of the pieces are inspired by Meena’s Ghanaian heritage and jewelry from the 1920s and beyond.

Describing her work, Ose-Kuffou said, “The pieces are unique works of art and there’s something for everyone. I take my time to design, source, create/make, each and every piece myself.”

Check out some of her pieces on the following pages.