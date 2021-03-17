MadameNoire Featured Video

Spring officially kicks off on Saturday (March 20), which means more sunshine, warmer weather, and for many women, the desire to switch things up with their hair. That makeover could mean getting some braids, a haircut, or perhaps, trying out a bold color. For those interested in the latter, you’re not alone. Most recently, stars like Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson and Toni Braxton have decided to play with some fun shades lately, and if you’re interested in doing the same, we talked with someone who knows a lot about applying color to natural tresses. Monica Stevens, known on social media as MoKnowsHair, is a licensed cosmetologist and beauty vlogger, and is the creator of the MoKnowsHair product line at Sally Beauty. She recently held a DIY University Course on the company’s social media to talk about hair color for textured strands. She addressed the ways in which lighter colors don’t necessarily show up the way they look in swatches on textured hair, the best dyes for covering grays, when bleaching the hair before coloring is necessary, and more. She had so many good tips, we decided to pick her brain to get some insight on how to go about getting a new color for spring and maintaining its vibrancy for the seasons to come.

MadameNoire: What are the color trends people are excited about for this spring?

Monica Stevens: Spring is definitely the time a lot of clients want to switch up their look. This spring, I expect we’ll see a lot of warmer tones of copper and light reddish browns in balayage with “lived-in” root effect. Light warm blondes with champagne and rose gold toning will also be a vibrant look this season.

Once you color your hair, how often is best to go about washing it without dulling the color?

All color fades at different rates depending on what was used for the process. It’s important to make sure you’re using a sulfate-free shampoo and lukewarm or cool water. Make sure to avoid using scalding hot water. You can find MoKnowsHair Curl Hydrator Shampoo at Sally Beauty in stores and online.

How do you recommend keeping hair colors vibrant on textured hair?

The best way to keep your hair color vibrant is by incorporating touch-ups with semi-permanent of the same color for redheads and darker hues. Blue/blonde shampoo is the best to remove brassy tones from blonde-colored hair.

And how would you recommend that we care for our hair before and after dyeing to protect it from drying out and breakage?

I recommend weekly deep conditioning with MoKnowsHair Curl Restoring Treatment to maintain proper protein-moisture balance. This treatment helps with retaining moisture and preventing breakage. You can find this product at Sally Beauty stores and online.

What celeb dye jobs have you been especially impressed with? People can’t get enough of Tiffany Haddish’s new platinum blonde color lately!

Platinum is definitely making a comeback. Toni Braxton’s platinum blonde is amazing! It’s fun and really accentuates her beautiful face.

Check out the MoKnowsHair Collection at Sally Beauty, check out Mo’s DIY course, and you can follow her for more hair inspo and insights @moknowshair.