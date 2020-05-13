Beauty Of 5: DIY Solutions To Fix Your Hair Color Woes At Home

I’m going to start off script here a bit and point out that if you live in a city where your hair salon is currently open for business, that doesn’t mean you need to patronize just yet. That being said, , depending on which state you live in, I’m sure gray hairs, dark roots, and faded hair color are tempting you to to hit your stylist and see if she’s opened her doors for business. But before you put your health at risk over your hair, consider that there may be some solutions to your color woes that you can address right at home.

I know firsthand color is nothing to play with, so I definitely don’t recommend you bleach, lighten, or lift your hair at home. But if you’re dealing with any of the aforementioned hair struggles, you’d be surprised by the over-the-counter products that can carry you and your strands through until it’s safe to sit in the salon chair. Here are five of them.

To cover grays

First and foremost, consider embracing your grays like many celebs and influencers. However, if your response to silver-haired strands is simply “I cannot,” Olia is truly a safe bet. Formulated with 60% oils, Olia provides 100% gray coverage and leaves hair shinier and more hydrated than before coloring. The lack of ammonia also eliminates that “processed” smell some permanent colors give off during the application process.