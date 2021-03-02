MadameNoire Featured Video

Whether you watched the Golden Globes or not on Sunday, you’ve likely seen a photo of comedian Tiffany Haddish at the event looking absolutely stunning showing off a new platinum blonde hairdo. Ever since the star chopped off her hair in 2020, she’s looked perhaps the best she’s ever looked, and the new color only took things up a notch (and the glowing makeup from Ernesto Casillas certainly didn’t hurt).

Haddish’s hairstylist Ray Christopher said the inspiration for the chic color and cut was not his brainchild alone.

“The idea for this hair was actually a collaborative effort,” he tells MadameNoire. “Her stylist called me and asked me what I thought about coloring her hair and I thought it was an amazing idea so boom here we are.”

Christopher started the look by trimming her hair (Bevel trimmer and T-blade). From there, he applied the color (Redken EQ Matte’s 7M + 9M) and then re-hydrated her curls (SH-RD Protein Cream). He used an additional cream to add more definition (Bevel Curl Creme) before finishing it off with shine spray for some sheen.

The end result was a hit with everyone, and if you’re interested in doing a similar cut and color, Christopher says you need to take a few precautionary measures to make sure your hair is well protected once the color is applied. Slacking on the after-care can cause your hair to get dry, brittle and damaged.

“Taking care of colored hair can be tricky but it’s totally doable,” he says. “First thing’s first, change your pillowcases and only sleep on silk or satin pillowcases. Second, you must keep your hair moisturized, so find a good oil or serum for your hair. Third, conditioning is key.”

You too can look as flawless as Haddish did on the red carpet at the Golden Globes if you decide to play with a bold cut and/or color. For Christopher, it was a treat helping the star switch things up.

“Honestly we have been prepping for the Globes for a minute, trying things to figure out what we actually wanted to do and this was a journey,” he says. “It’s been absolutely amazing and really fun. It’s almost like playing dress up.”