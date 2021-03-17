MadameNoire Featured Video

*Insert side-eye emoji*

While we didn’t expect Season 9 of Basketball Wives to be lengthy like past seasons that had 17 and 18 episodes, we didn’t expect it to be so short.

According to star Evelyn Lozada, Tuesday’s episode (March 17) was the second to last one for the season, and there won’t be a reunion — in-person or virtual.

According to screenshots from @TheBasketballWivesTea Instagram page, a fan asked “how many more episodes of BBW we have left before the reunion?” Lozada responded on Monday by saying “2 more episodes – No reunion” with the praise hands emoji.

If you’ve been counting, that’s a seven-episode season. Hell, even Insecure has more.

People have responded on the different fan show pages to share their disappointment not only with how short the season is, but with the direction it has gone in. A season marketed as one of possible reconciliation doesn’t have that many examples of it (save for Malaysia Pargo and Jackie Christie working it out and an inevitable reunion of Jennifer Williams and Evelyn). Instead, we’ve watched the episodes centered around OG, the colorism debate, and the group members either attempting to talk to her or talking about her. With no reunion, there won’t be a real chance for anyone to really work through anything, which leaves her appearing to be the villain of this season. However, she’s already spoken out about the differences between what’s happened in real time and what was edited to be included in the show, providing her own audio and video receipts:

In just seven episodes, it hasn’t been the most action-filled season (all they do is sit in the mansions), but it’s certainly already stressed me, so I’ll be glad to wrap and not have a reunion. But it’s definitely not fair to OG to be painted in such a way over these seven episodes and not be able to address the women as a whole — especially the main perpetrators of the colorist behavior who say she’s using her experiences for a storyline. It certainly seems the show used it to carry a whole season.