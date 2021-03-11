MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’ve been watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta this season, you’ll know that cast newbie Drew Sidora hasn’t been afraid to shake things up and speak her mind. When it comes to her and fellow RHOA star Kenya Moore, the two just haven’t been able to get along — and Drew thinks she knows the reason why.

As we’ve seen, Drew and Kenya have had a series of petty arguments and miscommunications all season. Things between them started off rocky when Drew exposed to the rest of the RHOA cast that Kenya and LaToya would be taking a private jet to their South Carolinian vacation destination as opposed to the rest of the women — who had been organized to travel there by a several hours-long bus ride. Then, when they were on that trip, Drew was one of the several ladies who had a problem with Kenya for bringing her daughter along on the trip without giving any of the other women the option to do so as well — since many of them also had young daughters who they left back at home in Atlanta for the sake of what they thought would be a “girls trip.” In last Sunday’s episode, viewers watched as both Kenya and Drew had a tense and chaotic dinner together — which quickly went south since the two still couldn’t settle their differences.

In the latest episode of the RHOA After Show, Drew shadily said that the reason Kenya might be so “mad,” at her is maybe because there had been some jealousy and comparison happening when it came to both of their acting careers. According to Drew, since Kenya hasn’t been a successful actress in some time — unlike her supposedly– the star definitely had a reason to hate her from the moment she joined the cast.

“She’s mad and the only thing I can think of is like maybe she’s mad because Hollywood just ain’t been calling for her,” Drew told Porsha and Shamea during the After Show. Continuing to speak on Kenya, she continued, “She ain’t [been] booked in over a decade. I’m like so maybe that’s why she’s so mad — because your career is a real place,” she said of hers in comparison to Kenya’s. “You can be successful in other things but when you love your art as an actress — she kept telling me she was one and I’m like — I looked on her IMDB but I didn’t see nothing in over a decade so I don’t know, maybe that’s why.”

“I’m just saying what she won’t say to me,” Drew added on how Kenya would never be able to admit the jealousy to her face.

It seems like this petty back and forth between the women doesn’t seem like it’ll be over anytime soon — especially with each one of them fanning the flames between them every chance they get. What do you think, was Drew going after Kenya’s acting career a low blow?