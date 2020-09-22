“It’s Petty”: After Putting His Ego Aside, Charlamagne Apologized To Angela Yee For That Gucci Mane Interview

In a new interview with VLAD TV, Charlamagne was finally asked to address where things stand between he and The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee. It was an inquiry that Yee had been quizzed about more than once since she made known her feelings on Charlamagne interviewing Gucci Mane. During the infamous chat, the rapper disparaged her, calling her the B-word after claiming that she and DJ Envy had something to do with him being banned from the radio show. His lack of invitation came after he alleged during a 2016 visit that she wanted to hook up with him, which she denied on-air. Charlamagne’s interview would create all sorts of issues, namely, an awkwardness between the co-hosts that could be felt whenever you listened to the show for close to a year.

“It wasn’t a good effect,” he said. “I can definitely see why Angela Yee would feel that way. It’s nuance to everything, right? For me, as a radio personality, I don’t feel like you should be responsible for something somebody else says in an interview.”

“I’m like, Gucci said that. That’s the way he felt because he was responding to something me and Angela did on the radio and I’m like, ‘Damn, that’s f–ked up,’ but he has a right to feel that way. That’s like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith being mad at Angela Yee because she interviewed August Alsina and August said what he said about the whole entanglement thing. I just don’t think as a personality I should be held responsible for that.”

However, he acknowledged the fact that because he has worked with Yee for so long, it was necessary for him to make things right between them.

“But the nuance is, me and Angela Yee have worked together for almost 10 years. If me and Angela Yee weren’t necessarily on the best of terms, I would see why she would feel I’m not her friend. I’m glad you asked me that question because nobody’s ever asked me that but it’s like, I literally just apologized to Angela Yee for that,” he said. “Like literally, I’m talking about yesterday. If I’m doing this today, this was literally like yesterday because we hadn’t been in the studio since March because of the whole pandemic thing. I think one thing this pandemic made us all do is it made us all just sit down and reflect and for me, working with Envy and Angela almost 10 years, I’ve got genuine love for them because we created something historic. We built something historic. The Breakfast Club is literally going in the Radio Hall of Fame. First ballot Radio Hall of Fame. We’re going in this year. Whether you like The Breakfast Club, or don’t like The Breakfast Club, myself, DJ Envy and Angela Yee, those are the three people God ordained and put in this position and we became what we are. So whether we are co-workers or friends, we are bonded together forever.”

“For me, I just didn’t want…that,” he added. “People listen to the radio, they hear it. I read the YouTube comments. People see that there is an issue between her and I and it’s just, it’s petty. It’s petty. It’s nothing I want to hold onto. A lot of times it just be ego for me. ‘I’m not apologizing! I don’t feel like I was wrong! I think about all the times people have come into The Breakfast Club and talked sh-t about me. Neither one of them said anything. Why do I have to apologize for that? Why don’t they apologize to me?!’ It’s just like, man, f–k all that. That’s petty.”