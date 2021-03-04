MadameNoire Featured Video

The debate surrounding colorism followed the cast of Basketball Wives from its very controversial eighth season into a hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and most recently into the VH1 series’ ninth season. BBW star OG, who called her castmates out for having a “colorism problem,” took to Instagram to address critics, one last time, questioning her decision to return to the show after being mistreated.

The reality star wrote, “STOP ASKiNG ME WHY “iWENT BACK” TO MY JOB,” she wrote in her favorite caps-heavy way. “EVERY SiNGLE WORK ENViRONMENT HAS CRAPPY CO-WORKERS.”

This isn’t the first time OG set the record straight about why she planned on returning to the series.

Earlier this year, she replied “i’M JUST HERE SO iDON’T GET FiNED,” after Wendy Williams talked about the cast and her involvement in the series on her daytime talk show.

Despite the criticism for returning to an environment where she claimed to have been mistreated, OG was extremely thankful for fans who supported her.

One supporter tweeted a lengthy message calling out the lack of grace extended to OG. “@iHeartOG from BBW was coded Aggressive to whitewash colorism,” the person wrote. “When OG tried to call out Colorism it was a problem, no grace extended. Noone backed her until people realized she had an Army of supporters behind her.” To that she replied, “I find this to be accurate,” and “I thoroughly appreciate the support.”

Last season, OG clashed with the majority of the show’s cast after she exposed that Kristen Scott’s husband isn’t Bryon Scott’s biological son. She went head to head, trading fierce jabs with her a number of her co-stars and was ultimately called “aggressive” and intentionally left out of group activities. According to OG, it was all unfair and reeked of colorism.

Drama between the castmates intensified online after Lozada Evelyn Lozada posted a message that read, “Nobody watches you harder than the people that cannot stand you” with a monkey gif. OG, and others, felt that was directed at her. “And there it is..show your true colors you racist bigot,” she wrote on Instagram. “You called Cece ‘Ling Ling’ Jackie a ‘cockroach’ & now me a ‘monkey.'” According to TMZ, Lozada filed a defamation suit against OG, claiming she’d lost out on endorsements after she was called racist.