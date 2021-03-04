The saga between Chris and Paige should have wrapped a long time ago. And after he told her he wanted a divorce last week, I thought that was the case. But Paige’s smile when Chris whispered in her ear should have let me know that we hadn’t seen the last of these two in a room together.

Thankfully, for the first time all season Paige advocated for herself—even in the midst of what I would describe as a very toxic and unnecessary meeting with his ex-fiancée.

But as always, we’ll get to all of that.

Before we do, let’s discuss the other couples and their issues (which all pale in comparison.)

See what happened and what we thought about all of it on the following pages.