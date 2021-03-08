You often hear about healthy bacteria in the body, like that which lives in the stomach, mouth, and, of course, vagina. When you grab a bottle of probiotics, it likely brags of having millions of healthy bacteria. But did you know that when it comes to your lady parts, there actually shouldn’t be that many species of bacteria existing? That is a particularly delicate ecosystem, and so much of what we do can throw it off. If you’ve ever had a urinary tract infection, bacterial vaginosis, or another condition that plagues women’s private parts, you know how uncomfortable and downright distracting it is. A toothache or stomachache would be preferred because at least it’s societally acceptable to complain about those to coworkers and even strangers. But when you have an issue downstairs, that typically stays between you and your gynecologist – you don’t get the release of venting about it much, so you need relief fast.

Between synthetic fabric, pads and tampons, sexual intercourse, and just the general environment, our vaginas can go through a lot. We keep products on hand to fortify our guts, skin, and much more, so why not our lady parts? Here are products that are gentle for your vagina, can help it stay healthy, and in some cases just relieve frustrating symptoms of certain conditions.

Summer’s Eve Cleansing Cloths

As a woman, you know you can feel particularly unclean during that time of the month. You try to stay on top of changing your pads and tampons in a timely manner, but you also have a life to live, so sometimes a pad stays in there long enough to create an odor. Summer’s Eve Cleansing Cloths are made so as to not disturb the pH balance down there and have been tested by gynecologists. They’re so easy to toss in a handbag or even a coat pocket and bring anywhere, so you can freshen up between pad or tampon changes. Keep in mind that the fragrance-free option is probably the best, as the scented varieties can irritate the area down there.