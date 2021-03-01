MadameNoire Featured Video

With the South Carolina trip finally over, last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta showed all the women still reeling from the events of #Strippergate. Being forced to confront the night’s events — in addition to some hard truths — fans got more juicy details regarding which of the ladies got down and dirty, plus which of them had their feet held to the fire for their actions after the wild night went down.

If you recall, last week viewers got to see what happened during Cynthia’s bachelorette party. After B.O.L.O The (adult) Entertainer paid the RHOA ladies a visit, rumors swirled about whether all he gave some of the women was a striptease. To the disdain and/or disapproval of the other women, Kenya became the ringleader of trying to figure out who was involved in an alleged threesome with the stripper.

In yesterday’s episode — during the final dinner of the ladies’ trip — Kenya threw subliminals in Porsha’s direction — implying that she was the one who slept with B.O.L.O. Surprisingly, LaToya stood up to Kenya (despite them being fast friends this season) and told the diva that her interrogations to find out who fooled around the previous night was unnecessary and frankly annoying at that point. Later during the dinner — to the confusion of many viewers — Tanya openly told the group that she had slept in Porsha’s room that night, which seemingly implicated her as the third person in the threesome with Porsha and B.O.L.O (even though Tanya still denies having any part of the antics till this day).

Overall, it was amazing to see Porsha completely unbothered by Kenya’s malicious goading. Clearly the Gone With the Wind Fabulous diva was trying to get a reaction and/or confession to confirm her theories on what went down with B.O.L.O, but Porsha Luther King didn’t budge. As many Twitter users pointed out as the episode aired, it was really nice to see Porsha refuse Kenya’s bait and end up in a situation where the accusations would turn into an argument — and inevitably escalate the discussion further. Not only did Porsha have no responsibility to the other women to disclose her sexual business as the grown women that she is, but by taking the high road and disengaging with the conversation altogether, Porsha showed that Kenya that she no longer holds the reins on her emotions — and that is true growth.

Additionally, seeing Kenya admit to having a crush on LaToya last night was honestly awkward, but still pretty predictable. It definitely clarified why Kenya was sending the new RHOA cast member nudes, giving her special attention, and the overall strange dynamic between the two. It also added weight to my prediction that Kenya was just jealous Porsha and LaToya had a steamy makeout session the night of #Strippergate and she was left out of their fun.

As if her storyline couldn’t get any more cringey, while the other women returned from the trip to tell their romantic partners or best friends about the details of their time in South Carolina, Kenya returned to a surprise from her estranged husband Marc Daly. As she told her lawyer about the love songs Marc was allegedly sending her as a way to express his desire to reconcile with her, Kenya’s lawyer embarrassingly let her know that Marc had then-recently filed for divorce in the state of New York.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kenya hate on the other womens’ fun and continuously throw jabs at them when things in her marriage were going downhill — but she didn’t want the others to know. Regardless, we can only continue to wonder whether Kenya will ever realize that the fans just aren’t here for her constant attempts to demonize Porsha for the cameras.

