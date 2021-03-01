MadameNoire Featured Video

While there is plenty of drama in Season 9 of Basketball Wives, someone whose presence is missed in the midst of all of it is CeCe Gutierrez.

The new Mrs. Byron Scott left after Season 8 in which she fell out with Kristen Scott, her husband’s daughter-in-law, was attacked by Evelyn Lozada, and grew the strongest of backbones when dealing with the veteran mean girls.

In an interview with the online radio show Reality Talk Podcast, CeCe talked about her time on the show and if she had any regrets, specifically when it came to how things played out in her relationship with Kristen and how that impacted her connection to Byron’s family.

“What I do regret is the fact that it did get blown up out of proportion to the point where it may have hurt some people,” she said. “I’m going to say this: A lot of it is a mix of production work, a mix of storyline, a mix of people getting involved. So people have to look at that from that point of view. I would never want to intentionally want to hurt anybody, especially from Byron’s family. So the fact that it got blown up so out of proportion just made me look at them like, c’mon you really think that I would purposely want to hurt anybody from not just our family, his family, but anybody’s family? Anybody could see that I’m not that type of person that would want to hurt anyone in general. I’m the one that was always trying to get along with everybody and making sure that things were cool. I’m the least aggressive one. But I felt like it was storyline after storyline is all I can say.”

And turning their family issues into TV storylines was not something that pleased Byron. He even at one point spoke out after he was made to look like he bailed on a dinner with his son, Thomas, and Kristen to go play golf because he was so fed up. So her exit from the show has been good for all, though it hasn’t improved things between herself, Thomas and Kristen.

“Everything’s great. We just actually went out to dinner night before last night for Byron’s youngest son…So we all hang out. They come over the house and all of that. And London and I have a great relationship. I spend a lot of time with her kids, the grandkids. Kristen and Thomas and I don’t speak, still to this day,” she said. “That’s where we stand right now. I believe they moved away but I don’t really know much about that. But we wish them well, especially during this crazy time. And Thomas and Byron have a great relationship! Nothing’s changed with that.”

When asked if she would ever consider returning to Basketball Wives, CeCe said some major changes would be required, but as of right now, “I would rather be involved in something with more of a positive light,” she said. “I would never rule out being in any other reality shows. I’m okay with that. But everything that happened this last year was just way too much.”