We love a good Black love story. And we got to see a good portion of Deonna and Greg’s play out from the very beginning on Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight.”

Now the two are expecting their first child together.

The couple initially broke the news of their pregnancy back in September. And now, the two are ready to share the baby’s gender.

“We’re blessed and overjoyed to be welcoming a baby boy into the world and the third little boy into the MAFS family.”

Deonna reiterated the news on her Instagram page.

“Sorry for the wait but the cat is finally out of the bag! We’re having a BOY💙!!! A little mini Greg will soon be here!!

He’ll be here any day now and we couldn’t be more excited!!

I’m gonna be a #boymom”

Three other MAFS couples announced their pregnancies this year as well. And Ashley and Anthony, from season 5, recently welcomed their daughter Vaeda Marie earlier this month. The couple also share a two-year-old daughter Mila Rose.

So far the “Married at First Sight” couples have produced six children.