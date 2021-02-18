MadameNoire Featured Video

The last year brought a whole new understanding to the term “health is wealth” for many, but Kenya Blane always understood the importance of solid preventive and medical care.

The California-based entrepreneur is the founder of Nursing Infusion Centers of America (NICA) and owner of Infusion Partners 360. Her company has one goal: to provide stable, reliable infusion therapy services to the masses. Though many folks aren’t familiar with the term, infusion therapy is a common service.

“Infusion therapy is whenever you have to receive the medication through an IV, as opposed to orally,” says Blane. The method is used to dispense treatment in hospitals and medical facilities all over the world. But infusion therapy isn’t just for those battling a disease. “One of our services is the IV vitamin drips, which gives folks the opportunity to be proactive about their health,” she shares.

With high quality health care in such high demand, Blane hopes to take her company nationwide. Her goal is to provide a supportive and safe environment for everyone, from those who are ill to others looking to utilize preventive or maintenance regimens. She’s also focused on creating a space where Black women can lead and grow their careers. Taking NICA to other states won’t be easy, but Blane knows it’s her purpose. “It’s Black-owned, woman-owned, nurses-owned and accredited,” she says. What’s not to love?

Black Future Makers is hosted by DeVon Franklin and special guest Cedric the Entertainer and is sponsored by AT&T Dream in Black. Find out more about the program, and other honorees, on MadameNoire.com/dreaminblack.