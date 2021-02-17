DeVon Franklin, AT&T Celebrate Black Entrepreneurs

Being a Black Future Maker is about more than having an idea. It’s about vision.

AT&T Dream in Black is honoring dynamic business owners who’ve persevered against the odds to create something special for generations to come. Check out honoree Marcus Carter’s story and find out more about his company, Multiplication Live, below.

Black Future Makers is hosted by DeVon Franklin and special guest Cedric the Entertainer and is sponsored by AT&T Dream in Black. Find out more about the program, and other honorees, here.