MadameNoire Featured Video

Karlie Redd and Sierra Gates of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s friendship hasn’t been the same since rhey had a scuffle while filming season nine. Karlie Redd was late to Gates’ court date, which Gates thought she didn’t show up to, and wasn’t able to testify on her behalf. Gates was fighting a case against one of the mothers of her ex-husband’s children and was depending on Redd’s testimony so when they vame face to face Gates threw a punch.

During an interview with In Touch Weekly, Gates said she hoped she could save their friendship.

“The fight that we got into that, you know, [the one] I kind of initiated, I wish I could take that back because it just really put like a real bad damper in our friendship,” she said. “I miss my friend. I want my old friendship back.”

Gates added that she was willing to give Redd all the space she needs to heal.

“It feels like it sometimes it’s like a little weird for [Karlie] because, you know, I was the one that was kind of the aggressor at the time,” she added. “So I feel like it’s kind of weird for her, but for me, you know, I’m just ready to get [our friendship] back. I’m just going to give her all the time that she needs and I’m just going to be patient.”

In March 2020, the entrepreneur even posted a public apology to Redd on Instagram.

“I’ve apologized so many times, but I really feel like my friend Karlie deserves a public apology because that shouldn’t have happened,” The Glam Shop owner said. “Karlie has always been a great person to me, so that was nothing that was planned. That was nothing that I wanted to happen.”

During episode one of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Redd and Gates had a sit down for the first time in a while. In the show’s trailer, Gates even threw a birthday party for Redd because she wasn’t at Redd’s actual birthday event, another try at getting her forgiveness.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airs every Monday at VH1 at 8 p.m EST.