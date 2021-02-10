Even though COVID cases are on the decline, I can’t be the only one who’s not a fan of either going out to a large restaurant or catching a movie in a packed theater as my main two date options for a Valentine’s Day. With restrictions still being enforced in many parts of the country, and wearing masks being the new normal, for many like me it just doesn’t seem quite safe yet to be out and about like we would be any other V-Day. That being said, whether you’re in need of some inspiration for cute dates that are socially distanced, or you’re just looking for some fun and creative dates that you might not have thought of before (that just so happen to be COVID-restriction friendly), keep reading for some fresh ideas on how you can spend time with your partner is Valentine’s Day.

Have An At Home Wine Tasting

For the couple that’s looking for a classy and sophisticated way to spend time together, check out your local wineries and pick up some bottles to have an intimate and romantic wine tasting from the comfort of your home. To set up the scene, consider picking up some candles or dimming the lights at your place, and even throwing on some slow jams or light jazz music in the background. All the ambiance will help get the atmosphere comfortable and cozy. If wine isn’t up you and your partner’s alley, it can easily be switched out for different artisanal beers you can pick up at the grocery store, or alternatively, you and your boo can mix up some cocktails together!

If you’re going with the wine, create a charcuterie or cheese board so you and your boo have something to snack on. The platters can be filled with a combination of anything that will work for the both of you, and can include seasonal fruits and veggies, a variety of cheeses, nuts, and or feature dried and cured meats. P.S., if you’re paying for the wines, have your partner pitch in for the accompaniments that go on the platter!