Before the bedroom behavior of rapper T.I. and wife Tiny was making news for disturbing reasons, there were rumblings for years that the couple enjoyed the company of others in their bedroom. Who knew former Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Sherzinger had some tea to spill about it, though?

An old clip is resurfacing online of Sherzinger during a guest appearance on the podcast Ladygang while it was filming as a short-lived show on E! During her visit in 2019, the “Your Love” singer cracked a joke about the couple when one of the co-hosts, Becca Toobin, revealed that the pair invited her to come to their house for dinner. That was no shock to Sherzinger.

When T.I.’s name was brought up, all of the women agreed that they thought he was “hot,” and that’s when the tea fell out of the kettle.

“One time he and Tiny invited me over for dinner [laughs],” Toobin said, to which Sherzinger replied while winking and showing off a smug grin, “I’m sure they did. I’m sure they did.”

Toobin said “I was quite flattered” by the invitation, and the other ladies asked why she didn’t go. That’s when Sherzinger joked, “They were like, ‘Guess what’s for dinner? You, b—h!'”

All the ladies broke into laughter (and some of the production crew, too).

Perhaps the singer received her own invitation. Back in 2007, she released the song “Whatever U Like,” which T.I. was featured on. He made a cameo in the steamy video and the two got quite close for the visuals.

She’s not alone in speaking on those rumors, even if she just hinted at them. Many forget that Rob Kardashian, when going through his ups and downs with ex Blac Chyna, whom he shares daughter Dream with, put T.I. and Tiny on blast. He did this after the rapper called him out for airing his relationship issues (and posting revenge p–n of Chyna) on the Internet.

“Since [T.I.] wanna chime in on business that don’t concern him, let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny,” he said in 2017.

And granted, there’s nothing wrong with all of that if a couple and their participants are in agreement in engaging in such acts. However, the couple have recently been accused of pressuring participants to take drugs and forcing some to do sexual acts, which the famous husband and wife have since denied.

Still, the accusations have been enough to put filming for T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle on hold, to have #MeToo and Time’s Up issue a statement in support of the accusers, and to get attorney Lisa Bloom involved in representing said accusers. They’ve had to get on the defensive.

T.I. has publicly spoken against the allegations, saying they “are not stories of actual events.”

“What we’re not gonna do is open the door to my bedroom,” he said late last month. “But I will say this: Whatever we ever have done, has been done with consensual adults who [are] into what we into and like what we like.”

“We never forced nobody, we never drugged nobody against their will, we ain’t never held nobody against their will, we never made nobody do anything,” he added. “Never raped nobody.”