As we reported earlier, NFL player Chad Wheeler has been released from jail and is on house arrest as he awaits trial for the violent attack against his girlfriend on Alleah Taylor.

We reported last week that Taylor did not agree with the judge’s decision to release Wheeler on the $400,000 bond. In a statement, she told the court that she was not safe with Wheeler out on the street.

Recently, Taylor sat down with CBS This Morning to discuss the incident with Jericka Duncan. While the full interview will air tomorrow, in a clip of the full story, Taylor reiterated many of the claims detailed in the police report she filed after Wheeler strangled her until she was unconscious.

See what she had to say about the moments when she regained consciousness below.

“I had touched my face and there was blood on my hand. I remember getting up and running to the bathroom. Chad was standing by the bed, by the doorway and he was sipping his smoothie and he said, ‘Wow, you’re still alive.’ I’m grateful he didn’t grab me in that moment. I was able to run to the bathroom. He went back in the living room to continue eating. I had texted his dad and told him that Chad was trying to kill me. Chad’s dad called him while he was eating and while I was in the bathroom. And he answered. He didn’t have any worry at all. Chad was like, ‘I’m just eating dinner. Nothing’s going on.’ That terrified me.”

After the January 22 incident, Wheeler was detained after an intense struggle with several officers. He was charged with first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

Since the incident, Wheeler has been released from the Seattle Seahawks. He has issued a public apology on Twitter and vowed to step away from football in order to address his bipolar disorder.

His court date is set for February 11.

You can watch the clip of this interview in the video below.