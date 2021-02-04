MadameNoire Featured Video

Earlier this week, we shared that former NFL player Chad Wheeler pled not guilty to charges of domestic violence against his girlfriend Alleah.

As we reported earlier, Wheeler choked his girlfriend unconscious on January 22. Both Wheeler and his girlfriend believed he was attempting to kill her. Alleah told police that Wheeler expressed surprise at the fact that she was still alive after he stopped strangling her.

Though Wheeler took some blame for the incident, issuing an apology on Twitter and speaking briefly about the fact that he was experiencing a manic episode, he pled not guilty in court and was granted bond.

He is currently being monitored on house arrest.

But Alleah doesn’t believe that is enough.

In court documents obtained by Seattle’s KOMO News, Alleah wrote:

“I want you to know that I believe that as long as (Wheeler) is not in custody I am not safe,” she said in a victim’s statement read in court. “Chad never called the police (after the assault) even though he thought I was dead. … This current status places my safety at risk, and I do not believe that a protective order or a condition of release is sufficient to keep me safe.”

The violent incident began, according to Alleah, when she refused to stand and bow to Wheeler. When she refused, Wheeler twisted her arm and then choked her until she lost consciousness. When she woke up, Wheeler reportedly said to her, ‘Wow, you’re alive?’

Eventually, Alleah was able to escape to the bathroom and call police.

When they arrived, they heard Alleah’s screams and had to break down the door to the home. They found Wheeler in the bathroom with her. She was crying, her face was covered in blood and her arm was hanging limply by her side.

As we reported earlier, this is not Wheeler’s first violent incident. In 2015, he was arrested and police had to fire several rounds of bean bags in order to subdue him.