Reginae Carter assured us that her rapper boyfriend YFN Lucci would be home soon.

And it seems she was right.

The rapper was recently released on bond for several charges connected to the murder of 28-year-old James Adams, who was thrown from a moving vehicle after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

There are is also a second victim, 32-year-old Kevin Wright who also suffered a gunshot wound but survived his injuries.

His release goes against the judge’s initial January 13 ruling where bond was denied as Lucci awaited trial in jail.

As of right now, the conditions of his release are unclear.

A video, posted by The Neighborhood Talk, shows Lucci out walking about as a free man. They remark that he seems to be “in good spirits.”

Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Two other men, 23-year-old Ra’von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts were also arrested in connection to the shooting death.

There’s no word on whether they’ve been released as well.