Could the pandemic have claimed another once-thriving relationship? That’s what many people are asking after noticing that Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz have been pretty quiet lately. Following many an interview about the possibility of an engagement and a happily ever after for the couple, there is talk that they’ve called it quits after first getting together in 2017.

The last time Tran posted about her beau was back on November 11 for his birthday when she captioned an image of them together, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE! I LOVE YOU”

As for Cruz, the last time he shared something about her was, you guessed it, on her birthday. That post was way back in the spring on May 17. It was certainly heartfelt though.

“Just taking a moment to wish my baby a Happy Birthday. Your humility, intelligence, patience and selflessness are just a few qualities that made me fall in love with you,” he wrote at the time. “Enjoy your special day and I can’t wait to spend 100 more birthdays together. Preferably next to each other and out of quarantine lol. Love you”

But that’s been it. He didn’t promote her Pretty Little Things collection she recently launched. And moments like their couple’s interview on the popular YouTube series Truth or Dab with Hot Ones, are hard to find.

So people have been asking what’s been going on, including in the comments of their social media posts and in general, on Twitter:

People have also called out the fact that they didn’t spend the holidays together, and they never moved to the same place (she is on the west coast and he stayed on the east near his daughter), and as mentioned, they quarantined separately.

If it’s true that they’ve called it quits, that would be disappointing because they’ve always been such a beautiful couple with a very light, positive energy. Following her tumultuous relationship with Chris Brown, he seemed to be the perfect guy for her. While in quarantine, they broached the topic on Instagram Live of marriage and babies with fans. She did note that she wasn’t ready for the latter, saying, “I’m interested in that too but I’m not in any rush. God forbid I was pregnant during this quarantine.”

However, marriage never sounded too far off for the pair, as he said he was “absolutely” interested in marrying her when asked about it last year, and she said their love was like nothing she experienced before.

“I can put myself first and also love someone else at the same time. There’s room for both,” she said during a visit to Big Boy’s Neighborhood. “I think before I was just putting too much energy into one and not giving [enough to] myself.”

Neither party has publicly spoken up about where things stand between them since November, and she has liked a few recent photos of his, primarily of his daughter and his work with Daily Pop on E! They could be just be low-key these days due to the distance, or, they could be just keeping it cute and positive after going their separate ways. We’ll have to wait and see which of the two categories they fall under.