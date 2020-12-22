After Reuniting With Reginae, YFN Lucci Says She Shouldn’t Have Broken Up With Him In The First Place Over Cucumber Party

It hasn’t even been a full month since Reginae Carter and YFN Lucci publicly reconciled and the rapper is already trying to land himself back in the doghouse. The Atlanta artist is still maintaining his innocence after last summer’s #CucumberGate drama.

In a recent interview with VladTV, Lucci doubled down on his stance, insisting that he did nothing wrong last summer that would warrant Carter kicking him to the curb as she did.

“I don’t give a damn,” he responded when asked about the situation. “I still like… I understand where they come from, where they’re like, I just tried to comment…or I shouldn’t have been at the party. But I’m hosting the party. I’m just here. I ain’t putting no cucumber in no girl’s mouth.”

“And when I commented on the girl sucking the cucumber, it was just like, that’s some sh-t I ain’t never seen. So I’m like, “What the f–k?” You feel me? That ain’t no sh-t to break up with a ni–a for. You feel me?”

In August 2019, Lucci co-hosted a party thrown by fellow Atlanta rapper Trouble. The highlight of the event for the males in attendance was the now infamous cucumber contest where female guests, like Alexis Skyy and an unnamed woman said to be an adult film star, who were filmed performing some unsavory acts with the phallic vegetable.

The antics at the party were a continuation of a seemingly endless social media thread under the hashtag #CucumberChallenge, inviting women everywhere to record themselves simulating oral sex on the veggie.

Two months before that debacle, Lucci found himself in hot water after dropping an upside down smiling emoji on one of these posts shared on rapper Boosie’s Instagram account. Carter replied to his comment with “You a clown.” She then unfollowed him on the platform. This was when Lucci decided to take his grievances to Twitter, shooting off a since-deleted question: “Which is worse me commenting or me getting in her dm tyrna [sic] get some of dat sh-t huh?”

Carter had been at the party that her boyfriend was hosting with the intention of “spying on him” but said that she left around the time the “cucumber activities” started.

“when I heard about the cucumber activities , I left. Tbh , I’ve made myself look like a fool for this man and I apologize for allowing you guys to see it,” she tweeted at the time. “I’m young and still learning . Unfortunately, every move I make is publicized. I can’t control it . Imma try to be more private for [sic] now on . It’s hard because I’ve always been so open and honest . But I gotta learn how to deal with my problems alone and in private.”

As recently as August, Carter swore, via Twitter, to never deal with another man with children after dealing with Lucci, who has several.

“I’m done dating ni–as with kids,” she wrote. “It be the bm/bd love for me. Keep that sh-t away from me lol.”

So although it’s a bit of a shock to see the two back together, after Lucci threw her birthday party in November, it isn’t completely surprising. Carter is only 22 years old after all, so she does indeed have a lot to learn. But she seems to realize the importance of having some boundaries — she said it herself on an Instagram Live video back in April:

“I don’t care how old I get or how young I am, I will never allow no man to post a girl shaking they a–. I don’t care if she’s shaking it to your music. It’s a respect thing,” she said at the time. “Maybe that’s just not me. Maybe that’s just not my crowd. But I will never be cool with no man going to no party with no hecka naked girls shoving cucumbers anywhere.”

No matter what Lucci feels about his part in the relationship’s demise, he ought to take some accountability instead of diminishing the way his partner feels. But since she took him back already, we doubt he’ll see the benefit in doing so now.