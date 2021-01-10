Jazmine Sullivan Responds To Those Criticizing ‘Heaux Tales’: You’re Missing The Point Of The Project’

Jazmine Sullivan recently graced us with her latest project, Heaux Tales, last week. It was her first project since 2015’s Reality Check so the the EP was long-awaited and welcomed. The project isn’t made up of the typical composition that is expected of the Philly songbird. After “Pick Up Your Feelings,” where she rids of herself of a cheating lover, the project is filled of actual “heaux tales.” Interludes from Donna, Precious, Ari Lennox, Rashida, Antionette and Amanda tell the ugly and honest truth of the dating game. A game that when played by women, they get called a “heaux.” From wondering your self worth to using what you have to get what you want, all these woman were vulnerable and brutally truthful about the experience of dealing with Mr. Right Now.

Sullivan recently took to Twitter after seemingly finding that the women who lent their stories to her project were getting ridiculed.

“If u find urself looking down on anyone from these tales then ur missing the point of the project,” she tweeted. “Let ye w/out sin casts the first heaux stone. We’re all a work in progress tryna figure this life out. Let’s extend grace to ourselves and each other.”

While I looked through Twitter I couldn’t find the criticism Sullivan spoke of, only praise.

She and Issa Rae are even playing with the idea of a Heaux Tales visual.

When I first listened, I found it relatable and validating regarding my own dating chronicles. The millennial dating experience causes as much self-doubt, questioning your self-worth and what you have to offer, disregarding of your own values and being dick-matized as Sullivan and her guest stars said it does. If anyone doubts or judges this project, they aren’t willing to accept or digest the harsh reality of the other side of living happily ever after.