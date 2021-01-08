Real Love: Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Proposes To Middle School Sweetheart

I shudder to think of where I would be if I was still dating my middle school boyfriend; however, it appears that the secondary school romance shared between Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts and his girlfriend of fifteen years, Brianna Hammonds, has aged quite well. The 28-year-old athlete recently proposed to Hammonds, who he met when he was in eighth grade, People reports.

“Brianna has been by my side since we were teenagers,” Betts wrote on Instagram. “Together we’ve grown mentally, physically, and spiritually. She is my best friend, mother of my child, my lover, and my soon-to-be wife. ”

Betts pulled out all stops to propose to Hammonds, staging an entire awards ceremony in Nashville, Tenessee, which was the perfect set-up since he was recently honored by CC and Amber Sabathia’s PitCCh In foundation with the 2020 LegaCCy Award. He told his bride-to-be that he was being honored at a special dinner with the Sabbathias. The athlete graced the stage and offered an acceptance speech before inviting Hammonds to join him, which is when he read a poem and dropped to one knee, pulling out a 7-carat diamond engagement ring.

“Winning another World Series was great, but putting a ring on my MVP is the real blessing! I am a blessed man,” Betts later said.

Together, Betts and Hammond share one child — an adorable daughter, Kynlee Ivory, whom they welcomed in 2018.

“Never knew what unconditional love meant or how it felt until I met this little princess,” Betts wrote on Instagram, announcing his baby girl’s birth back in 2018. “Nov 6th 2018 is a day I’ll never forget❤️”

We love to see it. This is by far one of the sweetest engagement stories that we have heard in a long time. We wish this couple all the best in their new chapter.

Follow Jazmine on Twitter @JazmineDenise