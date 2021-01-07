Kyla Pratt Shares The Secret To Still Looking Like A Teenager At 34

During a new interview with Claudia Jordan on her Fox Soul series Out Loud, actress Kyla Pratt was asked to share the secret behind how she manages to still look as young as she did back when she a teenager doing shows like One on One during the early aughts.

“You know, I try to drink my water and get a little bit of rest [laughs],” she joked.

“I don’t know. I think it’s just genes. My mom looks super young and I don’t see myself aging anytime soon,” she added. “I try not to do things that harm my body and try not to stress out. Everybody keeps asking me, where am I drinking from the fountain of youth? I’m like…I just mind my business.”

The actress may still look young though because she is young. The 34-year-old mother of two did say that she appreciates it more now that people think she looks youthful because she didn’t like it so much growing up and working in Hollywood.

“I kind of started to embrace it because when I was younger I used to be like, ‘Hold on, don’t tell me I look 11. That’s not cute!'” she said. “But now as I’m getting older, it’s cool. I’ll take it. I try to wash my face often. Try to moisturize. Do the simple things in life.”

“I’ve always looked young though. Even as a kid when I would audition for things I always played at least two years younger and I hated it as a kid. I’m like, no I’m older!” she said.

“And then as I was getting older, I remember a bunch of my homeboys when I was 18 all of a sudden wasn’t my homeboys no more. They was trying to do what they do when you turn 18. I was like, ‘I’m 18 but I look 15! You’re disgusting,” she added, breaking into a laugh.

Though Pratt may look like she did years ago, that doesn’t mean she’s still interested in playing the roles she did in her late teens and early twenties. The Call Me Kat star said last year she didn’t want to be pigeonholed into the family-friendly genre only.

“I’ve told my family for years, look, I’ve done a lot of kids stuff. I’ve done a lot of stuff my kids can watch. I don’t want to think about if I decide to do something else, y’all looking at me crazy,” she said. “So just know, I have enough footage for my babies to see and if I want to do something else, they can see it when they get grown, and know mommy was a grown a– woman.”

“I also don’t want to limit myself,” she added. “I don’t want to limit myself to anything. I want to try everything. I want to try different things.”