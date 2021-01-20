Even when you know in your gut that you’re the best person for the job, that you will kill it if given a major opportunity, and that you genuinely add value, when it comes to portraying that to somebody else…all your confidence can go out the window. It’s easy to get caught up in insecurities and all the ways others might perceive us when pitching ourselves. You have no trouble convincing yourself that you’ve got this. That’s because you’ve been with you, every step of the way. You have an inherent knowledge of just what a master you are at something and what you can bring to the table. You know your mind and your intentions. You know what you’ll do if given the opportunity. But then, when you try to explain that to someone else, you know you have to overcome all of their doubts and reservations.

That’s why some of the most brilliant individuals choke up when it’s time to give a speech or a presentation. All the knowledge and skillsets in the world can’t crush general shyness or insecurity. But, if you have a brilliant idea or offer a valuable service, there will come a time when pitching yourself is just part of the process of taking that next step. It’s how your knowledge and skills go to market. To learn more about how one can get comfortable pitching themselves, we turned to career coach and consultant Deirdre Orr. Orr told us all about how she overcomes insecurities around self-pitching and how others can, too. You can get more of her tips in her job search accelerator bundle.

How to get pumped before a meeting

“When I’m pitching to a new potential client or collaborator I pump myself up with positive self-talk. Sometimes we get uncomfortable and unconfident about our abilities and talents, and allow negative thoughts and talk to take over,” says Orr. “I’m the biggest fan of affirmations. I have a sticky note with my favorite five affirmations that get me pumped!”