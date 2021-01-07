Toys That Will Preserve Your Sanity While Working Remotely With Your Toddler This Year

Although the coronavirus vaccine is already being distributed in states across the nation, it appears that much of the American workforce will continue to work from home for a large portion of 2021. And if you happen to be the parent of a toddler, that is both a blessing and a curse. It’s no secret that toddlers are like balls of energy, which means keeping them entertained (and out of trouble) during the remote workday is a full-time job in itself.

While technological devices such as tablets and smartphones do a great job of keeping children occupied, at least temporarily, they are not the best way to fill a toddler’s day. Further, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that toddlers receive limited amounts of daily screentime. Too much screentime has been linked to slower brain development in toddlers.

We all want to see our kids thrive and develop at an appropriate pace — pandemic or not — but keeping them intellectually engaged throughout the remote workday can feel virtually impossible some days. However, there is hope. Toddlers learn through play, which means that if you’re purchasing the right toys, you can encourage independent play while simultaneously promoting learning in your home. It also means that your kid is occupied so that you can fit in some uninterrupted work time.

If you’ll be working from home with a toddler in 2021, here are 10 toys and activities you may want to consider adding to the rotation.

Mickey Mouse Indoor Outdoor Playhouse

The Mickey Mouse Indoor/Outdoor Playhouse by Delta Children is great because it can be utilized inside of your home as well as in your backyard. It encourages development through imaginative play and can keep children entertained for hours — especially if you have more than one child.