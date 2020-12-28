10 Good Things To Come Out Of 2020

Thinking about my feelings this time last year, I remember being anxious about 2020, wondering if I was doing enough planning. Had I considered my dreams and goals seriously and was I prepared to take the proper steps to manifest all of them? Now, I realize there was no way any of us could have prepared for this year. It was clearly one for the books. And in several ways, this year was catastrophic. Many of us were thrown for emotional, psychological, social, and even financial loops. We could wax poetic about the ways in which this year sucked. And many of us have spent plenty of time doing so. There’s nothing wrong with letting it out.

But today, as this year comes to a close, we want to reflect on the good things that 2020 brought us. Gratitude is an important practice. Here’s hoping that being more grateful will make 2021 a whole lot different.

Verzuz

Major props and many thanks to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland for jumping into such swift action at the very beginning of the pandemic to entertain Black folks with some of our most beloved artists. Verzuz not only kept us entertained by top tier artists we wouldn’t be able to see in concert this year, it also exposed us to quite a few lessons in music history. We learned how certain songs were composed, how artists felt about them and more. And in the case of Brandy and Monica, the two were able to bury the hatchet on a years-long feud.