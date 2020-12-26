Here’s Why Black Twitter Is Defending Michael Kors

Black Twitter is in a frenzy over the popularity and value of Michael Kors. It seems to have started with Twitter users shaming those posting their Michael Kors merchandise they were gifted for Christmas. This led to Michael Kors trending on Twitter. Throughout the tweets, some said that the brand is not luxury while Black Twitter pointed out that their products being more affordable than YSL, Gucci or Chanel doesn’t make it less valuable. Many also called out those who are clowning Michael Kors customers but shop the non-name brands like Fashion Nova and Shein.

It was also pointed out that thee actual Michael Kors purchased the high-end brands Versace and Jimmy Choo, making his brand more of a top fashion brand than some may realize. While they do have affordable items, there are some things that cost anywhere from $2,000 to $4,500.

One Twitter user (a white person) was even so brash to say that Michael Kors lost some of its status when it became

“urbanized,” aka when more Black people began wearing it. Sadly, when African-Americans start frequenting a certain brand, it starts getting the side eye from other races. We’ve often been blamed for decreasing the values of certain brands when we actually make it more popular.

Take a look at what Black Twitter had to say about the beloved Michael Kors brand below.