“You Don’t Even Know What This Girl’s Been Through” Lifetime Releases Trailer For Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Documentary

Those of us who admired Whitney Houston from afar, may still be grappling why her life ended as tragically and suddenly as it did. For a woman who had beauty, money and more talent than most of us would even know to ask for, it’s hard to fathom that her life would come to such an end.

Then, just three years after her death, for her daughter, her only child Bobbi Kristina Brown to meet the same fate was a gut punch to our community consciousness.

If you’re like me, in the years since both Whitney and Bobbi Kristina’s passing, I’ve devoured anything I can about the mother and daughter, trying to find answers to what may have caused them to make the choices they did. I wanted to know what wounds they were trying to soothe and self-medicate. The 2017 documentary film Whitney: Can I Be Me certainly shed some light. It was the first time that Houston’s alleged childhood molestation at the hands of her cousin Dee Dee Warwick had been discussed.

The film also spoke about the isolation Bobbi Kristina felt growing up in the household with her two, unhealed and otherwise occupied parents.

There was another documentary, simply titled Whitney, released in 2018.

The memoir of her friend and occasional romantic interest Robyn Crawford was particularly helpful in showing Houston’s rise to stardom and the pressures (mostly familial) that tried to drag her down.

Point is, people have questions. And I doubt we’ll ever stop wondering.

With that in mind, Lifetime is releasing a documentary about the singer and her daughter.

Called, Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All, the two-hour documentary will follow the story of the parallel lives both Whitney and Bobbi Kristina lived. The film points out that both had famous mothers, had highly-criticized husbands, and sadly both turned to drugs and alcohol.

And we all remember how the two died in the same eerie way.

The documentary features conversations from friends, family and those who were closest to the mother-daughter pair.

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All is produced by Tara Long, Shawna Foster, Madison Merritt, Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez and Brandi Burnside-Boyd.

Brie Miranda Bryant and Gena McCarthy will executive produce for Lifetime.

This is not the first project Lifetime has taken on concerning the life of Whitney Houston. At the top of 2015, Angela Bassett, Houston’s Waiting to Exhale co-star directed a biopic about Whitney, starring Yaya Dacosta. The decision to make the movie, three years after Houston’s death, was not well received by the Houston family, including Bobbi Kristina–who felt she should have been cast in the role of her mother. Bobbi Kristina would pass months later.

You can watch the trailer for the documentary below.

Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All airs Saturday, February 6 at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime.